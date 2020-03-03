All of the day’s most notable Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. We have everything from pixel-perfect side-scrolling action, and high-octane anti-gravity racing to sports management simulations, old-school RPGs, and some highly-rated measurement apps. Today’s price cuts are highlighted by titles like Unit Converter (Pega Pro), Unbroken Soul, Pedometer, AceSpeeder3, Ray Watermark, Football Manager 2020 Mobile, Monster RPG 2, and many others. Down below you’ll find a complete collection of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s most notable Android hardware deals have JVC’s 6.8-inch Auto Receiver at $100 off while LG’s Alexa-enabled unlocked G7 ThinQ Smartphone is now down at $400. The unlocked Moto Z3 Play is also still on sale along with the rest of the offers you’ll find in our deals hub. The Android-connected EmberSmart Temperature Control Tumbler fell to $90 this morning and we still have loads of notable deals in our recent Smartphone Accessories and Anker Amazon roundups.

Today’s Best Game Deals: BioShock Collection $12, Final Fantasy VII + $10 GC, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Football Manager 2020 Mobile:

Manage your football club, your way this season in Football Manager 2020 Mobile – the fast-track to footballing greatness. Effortlessly build your dream squad, win titles and feel the rush as you battle your way to the very top of the game, wherever and whenever you want. Featuring more than 60 leagues from 21 of the top footballing nations, will you challenge for domestic glory or opt for an adventure abroad?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!