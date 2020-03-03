All of the day’s most notable Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. We have everything from pixel-perfect side-scrolling action, and high-octane anti-gravity racing to sports management simulations, old-school RPGs, and some highly-rated measurement apps. Today’s price cuts are highlighted by titles like Unit Converter (Pega Pro), Unbroken Soul, Pedometer, AceSpeeder3, Ray Watermark, Football Manager 2020 Mobile, Monster RPG 2, and many others. Down below you’ll find a complete collection of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium FREE (Reg. $8)
- Unbroken Soul FREE (Reg. $2)
- Nora’s Dream FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superhero Armor: City War FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pedometer – GPS Tracker FREE (Reg. $1)
- Augustro Music Player FREE (Reg. $1)
- RAM & Game Booster FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tartle’s RPG Apparatus for D&D FREE (Reg. $1)
- Words Everywhere PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Riddle Me 2019 FREE (Reg. $1)
- AceSpeeder3 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Ray Watermark FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1 (Reg. $2)
- Vintage – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile $6 (Reg. $9)
- Monster RPG 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Zenith Fit+: Diet ,Calorie Counter $1 (Reg. $6.50)
- Alle krankheiten $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Random Dungeon & Map Generator $1 (Reg. $3)
- Synonyms PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- Monster RPG 3 $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Tap Blox Full $1 (Reg. $1.50)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Dungeon999 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pumre – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dr. Panda Airport FREE (Reg. $4)
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- Retro Pixel Classic FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Grow Heroes VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cannon Master VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Hunter Rush – Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mystic Guardian VIP FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $5 (Reg. $10)
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $1 (Reg. $8)
- Heroes of Loot $1 (Reg. $2)
- Prison Run and Gun $1 (Reg. $2)
- CELL 13 $1 (Reg. $4)
- Binders | License $9.50 (Reg. $17)
- Gamebook Adventures Collected 1-3 $2 (Reg. $11)
- Gamebook Adventures Collected 4-6 $2 (Reg. $11)
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $2 (Reg. $4)
- WEATHER NOW – forecast radar $3 (Reg. $10)
- The Sagas of Fire*Wolf $2 (Reg. $11)
- FINAL FANTASY III $7 (Reg. $15)
- Construction Simulator PRO $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Talisman $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Sticky Notes Widget + $1 (Reg. $2)
- Sorcery! 3 $3 (Reg. $6)
- Seven Mysteries $1 (Reg. $3)
- Learn Japanese $2.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Smashing The Battle $1 (Reg. $4)
Football Manager 2020 Mobile:
Manage your football club, your way this season in Football Manager 2020 Mobile – the fast-track to footballing greatness. Effortlessly build your dream squad, win titles and feel the rush as you battle your way to the very top of the game, wherever and whenever you want. Featuring more than 60 leagues from 21 of the top footballing nations, will you challenge for domestic glory or opt for an adventure abroad?
