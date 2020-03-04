Fossil’s Spring Edit offers 40% off select watches, wallets, more + free shipping

Fossil’s Spring Edit Event offers 40% off select styles of watches, handbags, wallets, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Sport Silicone Smartwatch is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $99. For comparison, this watch was originally priced at $275. This style allows you to easily access your social media notifications, text messages, and much more. Plus, you can choose from an array of color options and it’s compatible with Apple or Android phones. Find the rest of our top picks from Fossil below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Camilla Convertible Backpack is another standout from this event and it’s currently marked down to $131. For comparison, this backpack was originally priced at $218. You can easily tote your 13-inch MacBook in this style and it’s versatile to wear as a backpack or use as a handbag.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!