GAP 48-Hour Flash Sale offers 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

GAP’s 48-Hour Flash Sale takes 40% off everything with code GOSHOP and an extra 10% off with code TREAT at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a great time to update your wardrobe for spring and the Wearlight Straight Jeans with GapFlex are on sale for $38. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $70. Its dark wash was designed to be flattering and it features a modern hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Best of all, they’re infused with stretch for added comfort throughout the day. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Eyelet Tie-Belt Dress is a standout from this sale. This dress is great for Easter, spring events, summer barbecues, and more. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for just $43.

Our top picks for women include:

