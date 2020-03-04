Lands’ End takes 30% off full-price styles to elevate your spring wardrobe

Lands’ End is offering 30% off full-price styles with promo code BREEZY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Spring showers will soon be here and to be prepared the Waterproof Rain Jacket for men is a no-brainer. It’s currently marked down to $70 and originally was priced at $100. This jacket is available in several color options and features stretch fabric for added comfort. It’s also lightweight and features large pockets to store essentials. Find the rest of our top picks from Lands’ End below.

Another standout from this sale is the Travel Carry On Rolling Luggage that’s marked down to $140 and originally was priced at $200. This luggage can be personalized with a monogram and it’s available in two color options. Plus, it also features tough nylon fabric to stay looking nice for years as well as four spinner wheels.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

