Lands’ End takes 30% off full-price styles to elevate your spring wardrobe

- Mar. 4th 2020 1:02 pm ET

0

Lands’ End is offering 30% off full-price styles with promo code BREEZY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Spring showers will soon be here and to be prepared the Waterproof Rain Jacket for men is a no-brainer. It’s currently marked down to $70 and originally was priced at $100. This jacket is available in several color options and features stretch fabric for added comfort. It’s also lightweight and features large pockets to store essentials. Find the rest of our top picks from Lands’ End below.

Another standout from this sale is the Travel Carry On Rolling Luggage that’s marked down to $140 and originally was priced at $200. This luggage can be personalized with a monogram and it’s available in two color options. Plus, it also features tough nylon fabric to stay looking nice for years as well as four spinner wheels.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Land's End

Land's End

About the Author