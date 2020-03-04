Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Agent A, Into the Sky, more

As always at this time, we are back again with the best Android app deals of the day. From retro-style point-and-click adventures and relaxing puzzlers to highly-rated simulators, and former Google Play Android Excellence award-winners, this is the place to find all of the most notable price drops from Google’s online storefront and beyond. In today’s roundup, you’ll find deals on titles like Into the Sky, Amazing Taxi Simulator V2 2019, Peppa Pig: Sports Day, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Kathy Rain, Whispers of a Machine, Kenshō, and many more. Your complete collection of today’s best Android app deals and freebies is down below the fold.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Pro vCard, MeCard, BizCard QR FREE (Reg. $5)
- Vedo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- iOS Lines – Neon icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Into the Sky FREE (Reg. $1)
- HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball FREE (Reg. $2)
- Amazing Taxi Simulator V2 2019 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Winemapp FREE (Reg. $1)
- College Days – Spring Break FREE (Reg. $1)
- Text Analyzer Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Peppa Pig: Sports Day FREE (Reg. $3)
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $2 (Reg. $3)
- Greenskin Invasion $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Kathy Rain $2 (Reg. $5)
- Whispers of a Machine $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- CHAMBER $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Calorie counter PLUS $2 (Reg. $4)
- Survival Horror-Number 752 $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium FREE (Reg. $8)
- Unbroken Soul FREE (Reg. $2)
- Nora’s Dream FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superhero Armor: City War FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pedometer – GPS Tracker FREE (Reg. $1)
- Augustro Music Player FREE (Reg. $1)
- RAM & Game Booster FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tartle’s RPG Apparatus for D&D FREE (Reg. $1)
- Words Everywhere PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Riddle Me 2019 FREE (Reg. $1)
- AceSpeeder3 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Ray Watermark FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1 (Reg. $2)
- Vintage – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile $6 (Reg. $9)
- Monster RPG 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Zenith Fit+: Diet ,Calorie Counter $1 (Reg. $6.50)
- Alle krankheiten $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Random Dungeon & Map Generator $1 (Reg. $3)
- Synonyms PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- Monster RPG 3 $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Tap Blox Full $1 (Reg. $1.50)
Agent A: A puzzle in disguise:
Agent A, your new mission is in from headquarters. An enemy spy known as Ruby La Rouge has been targeting our secret agents. Your mission is to find and capture her. First we need you to follow Ruby, then locate and infiltrate her secret lair. Once inside it is imperative that you uncover her plans. Oh and agent… do be careful. Miss La Rouge has a taste for dismissing agents such as yourself.
