Today's best Android game/app deals and freebies: Agent A, Into the Sky, more

- Mar. 4th 2020 3:13 pm ET

As always at this time, we are back again with the best Android app deals of the day. From retro-style point-and-click adventures and relaxing puzzlers to highly-rated simulators, and former Google Play Android Excellence award-winners, this is the place to find all of the most notable price drops from Google’s online storefront and beyond. In today’s roundup, you’ll find deals on titles like Into the Sky, Amazing Taxi Simulator V2 2019, Peppa Pig: Sports Day, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Kathy Rain, Whispers of a Machine, Kenshō, and many more. Your complete collection of today’s best Android app deals and freebies is down below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL smartphones are on sale for $449 (Save $150) today while big-time offers on LG's G7 ThinQ and the unlocked Moto Z3 Play are still live as well. The JVC 6.8-inch Auto Receiver is also on sale alongside Fossil's Android-friendly smart watches at up to 40% off. All of our latest Chromebook deals can be found in the usual place and include today's offer on HP's 14-inch Chromebook at $90 off.

Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $6, Rocket League from $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise:

Agent A, your new mission is in from headquarters. An enemy spy known as Ruby La Rouge has been targeting our secret agents. Your mission is to find and capture her. First we need you to follow Ruby, then locate and infiltrate her secret lair. Once inside it is imperative that you uncover her plans. Oh and agent… do be careful. Miss La Rouge has a taste for dismissing agents such as yourself.

FREE+
