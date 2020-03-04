B&H is currently offering the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $449 shipped. Usually selling for $599, a price reflected at Best Buy right now, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount and is the second-best offer we’ve seen in months. While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to feel the same. Head below for additional details.

Put your savings to work and grab a case to go along with your new Pixel 3 XL. Not only will this add some extra scratch and drop protection to the handset, it’ll also let you change the style if the Not Pink color isn’t your favorite. It’s hard to go wrong with the Spigen Tough Armor Case at $16, which comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating.

Save just a bit more and ditch the first-party Android experience by locking in this discount on LG’s unlocked G7 ThinQ Smartphone. Right now it’s currently $100 off, bringing the price down to $400. While we’re on the topic of discounts, why would you want to pay full price for Android apps? We do the hard work for you, and our recent roundup has plenty of noteworthy deals to check out.

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

Create, share and stay connected with this black Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone. Its 64GB of storage lets you save important files and apps, and the 12.2-megapixel rear camera has autofocus to take professional-looking photos easily. The 6.3-inch touch screen on this Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone is water-resistant and dust-resistant.

