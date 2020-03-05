KitchenAid’s Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixers are up to $180 off today

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to $180 off KitchenAid stand mixers. You can grab the KitchenAid KSM150 Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer in Cinnamon Red or Apple Cider Grey for $199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $380, they sell in the $300+ range at Amazon right now with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. It is also matching our previous mention. This model will take your baking and meal preparation game up a notch or two almost certainly. It features a dishwasher-safe 4.8-quart mixing bowl, 10 different speed controls, and a 4-foot power cord for extra long reach. It ships with a pair of the many attachments that can further expand the machine’s capabilities including a dough hook, wire whip, and a flat beater. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Clearly a $200+ stand mixer is really only for those that like to try their hand at baking or more professional home chefs. So something like this Black+Decker hand mixer might do the trick instead. But Dash makes a stand-up mixer that’s much more comparable to today’s lead deal and starts at just $39 on Amazon. You won’t get the same level of power, or the retro-stylings, never mind the attachment infrastructure, but it will get the job done for a fraction of the price.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer:

Reduce food prep times with this KitchenAid Artisan Series stand mixer. The 10 speed options ensure thorough and quick mixing of ingredients, while a dishwasher-safe 5-qt. stainless steel bowl offers ample capacity, durability and easy cleaning. This cinnamon KitchenAid Artisan Series stand mixer features a tilt-head design that lets you add ingredients easily.

