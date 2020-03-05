Get two TP-Link smart plugs with Alexa or Assistant compatibility for $23, more

Amazon offers a 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $22.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $30 at retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon. With a streamlined horizontal design and compatibility with major smart home ecosystems, these affordable plugs make it easy to take control of your lights and more. You’ll be able to leverage both Alexa and Google Assistant to control these plugs with your voice. Plus automatic scheduling cuts down on any energy vampires that may be lurking in your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,100 Amazon customers.

Update 3/5 @ 11:26 a.m.: Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch (HS200) for $16.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s up to $8 off the typical rate and is the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the TP-Link branding and save roughly another 20% with these plugs. You’ll still get Alexa and Assistant compatibility but will miss out on the streamlined design featured in the TP-Link option above. Great ratings and an affordable price per unit certainly make these smart plugs worth your attention if cost is at the forefront of your concerns.

For more on 2020’s best smart plugs, check out our recent guide with a step-by-step guide on how to get started with a new setup. With a focus on energy-saving, compatibility and more, this is an easy way to outfit your home or expand an existing setup.

Kasa Smart Plug Lite by TP-Link features:

Voice Control: Works with amazon alexa, google assistant and microSoft cortana Supported devices for a hands Free Experience

Easy Control: Control light duty plug in electronics with loads up to (ie; Lamps, tvs, stereos, etc)

Kasa scenes & schedules: Schedule the Smart plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a scene for Controlling many devices with a Single button

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!