Columbia offers up to 60% off web specials with deals from just $20

- Mar. 6th 2020 8:55 am ET

0

Columbia offers up to 60% off its web specials with code COLSWEETDEALS at checkout. Greater Rewards members receive free delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign up). The men’s Ascender Hooded Softshell Jacket is on sale for $40, which is down from its original rate of $125. This jacket is a perfect option for spring weather and it’s available in five color options. This style features large zippered pockets for added storage and it has a drawstring waist, in case you run into windy or cold weather. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 160 reviews from Columbia customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Columbia below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the REI End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, and more.

