Columbia offers up to 60% off web specials with deals from just $20

Columbia offers up to 60% off its web specials with code COLSWEETDEALS at checkout. Greater Rewards members receive free delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign up). The men’s Ascender Hooded Softshell Jacket is on sale for $40, which is down from its original rate of $125. This jacket is a perfect option for spring weather and it’s available in five color options. This style features large zippered pockets for added storage and it has a drawstring waist, in case you run into windy or cold weather. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 160 reviews from Columbia customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Columbia below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ascender Hooded Softshell Jacket $40 (Orig. $125)
- Canyon Point Half-Zip Pullover $30 (Orig. $75)
- Fast Trek II Full Zip Jacket $20 (Orig. $50)
- Powder Lite Vest $32 (Orig. $80)
- Fairbanks Omni-Heat Boot $60 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- White Out Mid Hooded Jacket $72 (Orig. $180)
- Miller Peak Long Softshell Jacket $36 (Orig. $90)
- Carson Pass Waterproof Jacket $68 (Orig. $179)
- By the Hearth Cardigan $20 (Orig. $50)
- Sunday Summit Pullover $22 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the REI End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!