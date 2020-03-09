Take $400 off Apple’s entry-level 15-inch MacBook Pro, 512GB model down $700

- Mar. 9th 2020 2:36 pm ET

0

B&H offers the Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,999 shipped. That’s a $400 savings from the regular going rate and $100 less than the Amazon all-time low price. Upgrade to the 512GB configuration for $2,099 and $700 off. This model offers a 9th generation 8-core Intel i9 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Not only will you be getting the latest tech from Apple, but also a mobile powerhouse capable of handling a wide-range of tasks. You can learn more in our hands-on review of Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup.

Leverage your savings today and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18. This is an easy way to add substantial I/O without breaking the bank along the way.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest deals on iPads, Apple Watch, Macs, and more.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi
  • Force Touch trackpad

