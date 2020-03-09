Take $400 off Apple’s entry-level 15-inch MacBook Pro, 512GB model down $700

B&H offers the Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,999 shipped. That’s a $400 savings from the regular going rate and $100 less than the Amazon all-time low price. Upgrade to the 512GB configuration for $2,099 and $700 off. This model offers a 9th generation 8-core Intel i9 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Not only will you be getting the latest tech from Apple, but also a mobile powerhouse capable of handling a wide-range of tasks. You can learn more in our hands-on review of Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup.

Leverage your savings today and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18. This is an easy way to add substantial I/O without breaking the bank along the way.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest deals on iPads, Apple Watch, Macs, and more.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Force Touch trackpad

