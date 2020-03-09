Anker HomeKit accessories, power essentials, more from $11 on sale

The latest Anker sale at Amazon includes the eufyCam 2 HomeKit-enabled Security Camera Bundle for $275.99 shipped. You’d typically pay $350 with today’s deal delivering a new all-time low. With full-on HomeKit compatibility, this bundle delivers two cameras, a base station, and various mounts to help you get started. You can count on 1080p streams and a fully wireless design featuring IP67 weatherproofing. Best of all, 3-months of rolling DVR storage is included with purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another standout is the PowerPort USB Power Strip for $16.99. It typically sells for $20 and upwards of $25 regularly. This model includes three outlets, plus an additional three 2.4A USB ports. Easily add this strip to your setup and bring six power sources to your desk or mobile office. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

eufy Security eufyCam 2 features:

1080P Full HD live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080P HD so you see exactly what is happening in and around your home

A Year’s Security from 1 Charge Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge

Zero Hidden Costs Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet eufyCam 2 is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience

Advanced night vision The state-of-the-art Sony sensor allows for detailed recordings and streaming in low-light scenarios

