Anker HomeKit accessories, power essentials, more from $11 on sale

- Mar. 9th 2020 9:22 am ET

0

The latest Anker sale at Amazon includes the eufyCam 2 HomeKit-enabled Security Camera Bundle for $275.99 shipped. You’d typically pay $350 with today’s deal delivering a new all-time low. With full-on HomeKit compatibility, this bundle delivers two cameras, a base station, and various mounts to help you get started. You can count on 1080p streams and a fully wireless design featuring IP67 weatherproofing. Best of all, 3-months of rolling DVR storage is included with purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another standout is the PowerPort USB Power Strip for $16.99. It typically sells for $20 and upwards of $25 regularly. This model includes three outlets, plus an additional three 2.4A USB ports. Easily add this strip to your setup and bring six power sources to your desk or mobile office. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

eufy Security eufyCam 2 features:

  • 1080P Full HD live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080P HD so you see exactly what is happening in and around your home
  • A Year’s Security from 1 Charge Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge
  • Zero Hidden Costs Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet eufyCam 2 is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience
  • Advanced night vision The state-of-the-art Sony sensor allows for detailed recordings and streaming in low-light scenarios

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
mac accessories Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp