eBay has announced its Best Ever Spring Sale which kicks off today in earnest featuring deals on wardrobe, tech, and outdoor gear for the new season. Starting today, the online auction house will deliver a rotating cast of deals for the next 14-days. Each of which will feature a new selection of price drops across every category, including tech, fashion, home goods, and more. eBay’s usual “best price guarantee” will also be present, ensuring that shoppers get the lowest price possible each day. Hit the jump for full details on this year’s announcement.

eBay kicks-off Best Ever Spring Sale with rotating deals

Each day at 8 a.m. EST, eBay will be offering a selection of fresh deals as part of its Best Ever Spring Sale. In particular, eBay is pushing certified refurbished offerings throughout this year’s spring event. With a promise of fully “inspected, fixed up, and certified” condition and full warranties in most instances.

While each day does not have a theme per se, here are a few standout deals and examples of categories that will be featured throughout:

Tech & Gaming Upgrades Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, Factory Unlocked (47% off) Microsoft 12.3″ Surface Pro 7, Platinum + Signature Type Cover, Black (30% off) Sony PlayStation Plus 1 Year Membership Subscription Card (36% off)

Fasion

Sneakers & Slides

Fitness Trackers Garmin Vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker, Black with Midnight Hardware (46% off) Garmin Vivofit 3 Fitness Activity Band and Watch, Black, Refurbished (53% off) Fitbit Versa Smart Watch, One Size, Bands Included (34% off)

Golf Gear

Wheels Deals

Outdoor/Camping

…and more!

Throughout the entire event, eBay will be offering free shipping per usual. They are also quick to point that no memberships are required, with a quick jab to Prime Day, and other events throughout the year.

Price match guarantee

eBay’s Best Price Guarantee will be in play through its spring shopping event, with a guarantee of the lowest offers around the web over the next two weeks. As always, anyone who finds a lower price “will receive up to 110 percent of the price difference if an eligible item is found for less on a competitor’s website.” In theory, this is a welcome move, but in practice, we’ve found it to be a bit more difficult to apply. You’ll need to make sure the item is exactly the same, both in condition and model number, and that eBay recognizes the seller as a direct competitor. Easier said than done in some instances.

You can learn more about eBay’s Best Ever Spring sale on this landing page, which will feature all of the top offers over the next few weeks.

