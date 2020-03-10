Amazon’s Anker Gold Box starts at $13 with USB-C gear, GaN chargers, more

- Mar. 10th 2020 6:50 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon is offering up to 40% off essential charging accessories and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Anker 60W Dual USB-C GaN Wall Charger for $33.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Notable features here include two USB-C ports capable of pushing up to 60W of power. GaN tech allows this wall charger to be smaller than previous-generation models, and the foldable plug also helps deliver a more compact design. Ideal for powering up the latest iPhones, Android devices, and iPads. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another standout today is the Anker PowerCore 26800mAh 3-port USB Battery at $37.49. It typically sells for $60 and is another Amazon all-time low. If you can miss out on the USB-C ports, this battery offers plenty of juice with three USB-A outputs at 2.4A. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Anker 60W Dual USB-C Wall Charger features:

  • The ultimate travel charger – 15% smaller than a laptop stock charger with the power to charge 2 laptops at once 60W output delivers high-speed charging to nearly all USB-C and Lightning devices
  • High-speed – 2 5× faster than the 5W charger that comes with your iPhone Charge iPhone x up to 50% in just 30 minutes
  • Intelligent power Allocation – exclusive technology distributes power between devices and allows for high-speed charging up to 60W when a single device is connected

