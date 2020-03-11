Home Depot takes up to 30% off electric outdoor tools from Ryobi, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off select outdoor power tools and more. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Our top pick is Ryobi’s 38-inch 100Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,499. That’s down from the usual $2,999 price tag and $101 less than our previous mention. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. It sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. The added bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 900 Home Depot reviewers. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout is the Ryobi 16-inch 40V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $199. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. With a cordless and electric design, this chainsaw is a perfect companion for spring cleanup this year. You can count on the 4Ah battery to provide up to 100 cuts on a full charge. Best of all, the electric build will help cut down on required gas and oil mixtures of alternatives on the market. Rated 5/5 stars so far from early reviewers.

You can jump into the entire sale here for additional markdowns on electric outdoor tools, storage sheds, and more. Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness.

Ryobi 38-inch Riding Lawn Mower features:

Get a green alternative to a traditional riding lawn mower with the RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Lawn Mower. Instead of traditional gas it is powered with 100Ah lead acid batteries that offer two and a half hours of run time. It is quiet and emits 70 dB to allow for mowing without disturbing your neighbors. It’s also equipped with LED headlights, a USB phone charger and a cruise control feature. Get a clean, level cut with the 38 in. 2-blade deck with a 12-position manual adjustment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!