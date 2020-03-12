Brighten up your landscape with a 2-pack of solar LED spotlights at $14.50

- Mar. 12th 2020 3:44 pm ET

0

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar LED Landscape Spotlights for $14.63 Prime shipped with the code BEBETNIV and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular rate of around $25, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Spring is just around the corner, so it’s time to start preparing to spruce up your landscape. These spotlights are powered by the sun, meaning it takes just a few hours of light to keep them going all night. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Instead of illuminating your landscape, brighten up a walkway with this $13.50 Prime shipped LED solar light. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. While it won’t shine a light on your landscape, it’ll easily let your guests know how to get to the backyard for spring parties.

Don’t forget to check out our daily Green Deals roundup. Today, it’s headlined by a 56V backpack blower at $99 that’ll make cleanup a breeze when it comes to yard work. You’ll also find an electric pressure washer and more there, so be sure to give it a look.

JESLED Solar Landscape Light features:

  • Bright white 14LEDs with total 650lumens & 2000mA larger capacity 18650 Lithium Battery
  • Low Light Mode(12hrs) / High Light Mode(6hrs)
  • Made of high strength ABS plastic and ensure a higher waterproof grade than regular landscape spotlight

