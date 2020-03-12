Old Navy’s Thank You Event takes 30% off your entire purchase with deals from $5

- Mar. 12th 2020 3:28 pm ET

0

Old Navy’s Thank You Event takes 30% off your entire purchase with promo code THANKYOU at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Packable Narrow-Channel Puffer Vest is on sale for $35 and originally was priced at $50. This vest is highly packable and great for transitioning weather. You can find it in two color options and it features water-resistant material. Find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, overalls are very trendy for the spring season. The Stonewashed Jean Overalls are currently marked down to $28 and originally were priced at $50. They feature a relaxed fit and a light wash that’s stylish as well as flattering.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Old Navy

Old Navy

About the Author