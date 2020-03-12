Old Navy’s Thank You Event takes 30% off your entire purchase with deals from $5

Old Navy’s Thank You Event takes 30% off your entire purchase with promo code THANKYOU at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Packable Narrow-Channel Puffer Vest is on sale for $35 and originally was priced at $50. This vest is highly packable and great for transitioning weather. You can find it in two color options and it features water-resistant material. Find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, overalls are very trendy for the spring season. The Stonewashed Jean Overalls are currently marked down to $28 and originally were priced at $50. They feature a relaxed fit and a light wash that’s stylish as well as flattering.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!