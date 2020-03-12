Samsung’s 12″ Touchscreen Chromebook now at $230 (Amazon renewed, Orig. $500)

- Mar. 12th 2020 8:19 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Samsung 12.2-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 1.5GHz/4GB/32GB SSD for $229.99 shipped in Amazon renewed condition. This renewed listing usually fetches up to $400, but a new condition model is listed at $350 on Amazon right now. Today’s deal is up to $170 in savings and is at least $120 off the next best new listing. For comparison sake, this particular model fetches $500 new direct from Samsung. Featuring an Intel 3965Y dual-core processor and a 12.2-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080) LED-backlit touchscreen, it can covert from your typical notebook to a handy tablet in seconds. You’re also looking at 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB LPDDR3 memory with built-in 802.11ac. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Today’s deal is backed by the usual 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee: “Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories may be generic.”

Before you go check out the rest of our Chromebook offers, it might be worth scoring a nice sleeve to keep your new investment safe on-the-go. There are plenty of options out there, but this one is specifically designed for today’s lead deal and comes in under $17 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Head over to our Chromebook Guide where you’ll find deals from Dell, ASUS, and more with hundreds of dollars in savings. And we also spotted Apple’s upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB at $300 off this morning. 

Samsung 12.2-inch Touchscreen Chromebook:

  • Get reliable performance from the Intel 3965Y Dual-Core processor
  • Last longer, use less power, and warm up quicker with the unique 12.2″ WUXGA Full-HD (1920 x 1080) LED-backlit touchscreen display
  • 32GB eMMC storage for an amazingly smooth and fast computing experience; 4GB LPDDR3 memory – For multitasking power
  • Wirelessly connect to a Wi-Fi signal or hotspot with the built-in 802.11ac wireless connection; Easily link with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as a mobile phone or MP3s players

