SEGA has now officially confirmed a new Panzer Dragoon VR game. The cult-hit SEGA Saturn series is already getting the remake treatment for Nintendo Switch, but it looks the dragon-mounted rail shooter series is jumping into the next dimension soon too. Known as Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record, the upcoming virtual reality experience will pull from the first three titles in the series to create a new single-player VR experience. Head below for more details.

Back in 2018, SEGA released details that a slew of its classic hit titles would be making their way to Switch over the coming years. Those games, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Phantasy Star, Puyo Puyo, Shinobi, and others, have since released on the eShop under the company’s long-running “SEGA AGES” moniker. Since then, remakes of Panzer Dragoon and Panzer Dragoon II — both of which initially released starting back in 1995 for SEGA Saturn — were later scheduled to get the full-on remake treatment for Nintendo Switch. While the first of which is already missed its initial release window, we already have details on a new Panzer Dragoon VR game.

As we mentioned above, Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record will be a VR single-player game that covers several episodes or levels from the original trilogy. The game will zoom in from the usual third-person view in exchange for a first-person look — a decision that will likely not be popular among purists but likely makes the most sense in VR.

A relatively unknown studio is developing the Panzer Dragoon VR game out of Japan that was previously responsible for a sort of fan-made knock-off known as The Gunner of Dragoon. While it may have been an unlicensed experiment at the time, the developer’s (Wildman) work on that project earned them the official seal of approval from SEGA for the upcoming Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record. Outside of that, not much is known about the title, but you won’t have to use the rodeo-like peripheral controller the Gunner of Dragoon made use of.

No platforms or release dates have been mentioned just yet.

While SEGA Saturn might not have the same vintage appeal as the Dreamcast (it’s about time we got a Dreamcast Mini), games like Panzer Dragoon have helped to cement the system in gaming history. The title’s small but strong cult following is surely more excited for the full-on Switch remakes of the games that started it all than Panzer Dragoon VR. Still, SEGA liked what they saw from The Gunner of Dragoon and are hoping Wildman can turn out another winner, the proper way this time.

