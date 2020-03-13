Save $350 on Alienware’s Curved 34-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor, more from $200

- Mar. 13th 2020 10:05 am ET

0

Dell is currently offering its Alienware AW3420DW Curved 34-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $850.71 shipped when code EXTRA17 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $1,200 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $149, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, this is also well under Amazon’s competing price cut to $1,030. Headlined by its massive, curved 34-inch panel, this gaming monitor packs a 1440p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync support. Those specs allow Alienware’s latest to be the perfect battlestation upgrade for those looking to truly take their setups to the next level. I/O includes HDMI, DisplayPort, a USB 3.0 hub, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 145 customers. Head below for more.

Other monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with a newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable. Also, don’t forget that you can still save $240 on Philips’ Ambiglow 43-inch 4K gaming monitor, as well as other models from $124.

Alienware Curved 34-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Completely immerse yourself with a sweeping, 1900R curved display that takes you deeper into the game and a 21:9 aspect ratio that makes every vantage point epic. The curved screen maximizes your field of vision, reducing eye movement, so you can stay comfortably focused on the game longer. A 3440 X 1440 WQHD resolution display delivers sharp, crystal-clear graphics with 4.9 million pixels—1.79 times more detail than a WFHD display.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Dell

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

