Cole Haan shoes up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale with deals from $40

Hautelook’s Cole Haan Flash Sale takes up to 60% off shoes for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Nantucket Deck Leather Slip-On Sneaker is a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $48 and originally was priced at $130. These shoes are cushioned for added comfort and its slip-on design makes it easy to head out the door. The leather exterior will give you a polished look and is a great casual style for spring styling. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s sale below and be sure to check out the Cole Haan Spring Stock Up Sale that’s offering up to 70% off select styles.
Our top picks for men include:
- Original Grand Shortwing Oxford $104 (Orig. $200)
- Claude Venetian Loafer $64 (Orig. $150)
- Grand Crosscourt II Leather Sneaker $64 (Orig. $150)
- Nantucket Deck Leather Slip-On Sneaker $48 (Orig. $130)
- Welles Cap Toe Oxford $104 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Callista Open Toe Sling Bootie $56 (Orig. $150)
- Snakeskin Embossed Block Heel Sandal $64 (Orig. $150)
- Adley Wedge Sandal $56 (Orig. $140)
- Marietta Ankle Strap Wedge Sandal $72 (Orig. $90)
- Brie Genuine Calf Hair Skimmer Flat $64 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
