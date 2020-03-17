For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack offers a rare extra 20% off sitewide, no exceptions. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Calvin Klein, and many more. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders, which is usually only on purchases of $89. Now is a great time to update your style for spring and the Ray-Ban Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses are on sale for just $64. To compare, this style was originally priced at $154. The polarized lens will help to promote visual clarity and it features a durable frame. Both men and women can wear these sunglasses and they can easily be dressed up or down. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Event or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Sam Edelman Ariella Strap Sandals will become a go-to in your wardrobe. These shoes will pair with almost any dress or skirt in your wardrobe and also look great with jeans. I personally own the sandals and they’re also very comfortable. Originally priced at $100, however during the Nordstrom Rack event you can find them for just $32.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Spring Stock Up Event that’s offering up to 70% off popular styles including boots, loafers, and more.

