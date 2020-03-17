Logitech iPad Pro 12.9 Slim Folio Pro is a work from home must: $103 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Slim Folio Pro Case for iPad Pro 12.9-inch for $103.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. This is down 20% from its regular going rate, beats our last mention by more than $10, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have Apple’s latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch, then this case is a must-have if you’re working from home. It features chicklet-styled keys and a backlit design that makes it great for using on the couch, at a table, or just about anywhere. Plus, it leaves room to charge your Apple Pencil at the same time, which is perfect if you own one (and if you don’t, you should). Many of us find ourselves working from home right about now, so if you have the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, this keyboard can really help make your workday easier. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review and video.

While the Slim Folio Pro is great for typing, you might want to carry some more accessories when you eventually are back on-the-go. An iPad sleeve is a great option for this, and Amazon has one for around $14 Prime shipped, making it an easy buy with what you save in today’s lead deal.

Do you have any video calls to make on your iPad while working from home? Be sure to grab Apple’s second-generation AirPods while they’re at an all-time low of $120 right now. Deals like this don’t come around often, so be sure to snag it up before it’s too late.

Logitech Slim Folio Pro features:

Backlit keys – Type away, day or night. Backlit laptop-like keys let you achieve maximum productivity anywhere

Large, well-spaced keys Stretched edge-to-edge and full row of iOS shortcut keys

Sturdy, lightweight case and smooth outer fabric – keep your iPad Pro safe from scuffs, scratches, and spills

Secure magnetic latch – holds case securely closed to protect iPad screen while you’re on the go

Space to charge and stow Apple Pencil – Charge Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) with the case on. Keep it close and secure in transit

