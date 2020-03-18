After seeing some unprecedented deals yesterday on iOS apps to promote social distancing, you can now grab the incredible Alto’s Odyssey for free. In fact, both Alto’s Odyssey and the original Alto’s Adventure are now available for free on the App Store. The regularly $5 games do go on sale from time-to-time, but this is the very first time we have seen either title available at this price outside of a brief launch promotion. This could very well be the last time we ever see these amazing iOS/Apple TV games on sale, so grab them while you can. These Apple Award-winners have you “soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home.” Combined, these games carry a 4+ star rating from over 12,000 gamers. Head below for the deals and even more details.

After you scoop up Alto’s Odyssey for free, be sure to browse through the rest of the mobile game deals to keep yourself occupied at home. We have a load of freebie kids’ apps right here, but the amazing Kingdom Rush games are also now free alongside offers on the award-winning Lumino City and Cosmic Express. Our latest roundup has absolutely gigantic list of top-tier titles to browse through and don’t forget about this bundle of nine Mac productivity apps at just $25.50 ($100+ value).

Alto’s Odyssey for free: Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home. Along the way, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.

