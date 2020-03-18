Anker’s new floodlight security camera hits all-time low at $160, more from $12

Anker is discounting some of its latest products this morning, including the new eufy Floodlight Camera for $159.99 shipped when promo code FLOODLC4 is applied during checkout. This is the first discount we’ve seen from the usual $200 price tag, and thus, a new Amazon all-time low. Anker has been steadily expanding its home security offerings, including this floodlight-enabled camera that captures footage in full 1080p HD. Dual 500-lumen lights illuminate your driveway or sidewalk, making it easy to see the action when movement is detected. eufy’s line of smart security systems are well-rated across the board.

Another standout in today’s sale is the Anker 3-outlet and 3-port Power Strip for $14.39, which is down from the usual $23 price tag. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked to date. Notable specs here include a streamlined design with six total power sources divided between standard outlets and 2.4A USB ports. Great for simplifying your desk setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure you check out our sale from earlier this week with deals from $8 on projectors, iPhone-matching batteries, and more.

eufy Floodlight Camera features:

Time to Upgrade Your Floodlights: Traditional floodlights offer very limited functionality. Enhance your security by adding surveillance, real-time communication via 2-way audio, and more.

Drop-in Anytime in 1080p: Live-stream and record in full 1080p HD so you can see exactly who’s there in crisp clarity.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Turn Night Into Day: 2, 500-lumen super-bright motion-activated floodlights deter intruders and ensure detailed, full-color recordings even at night.

