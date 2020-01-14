Watch or record two shows at once with HDHomeRun’s tuner for $139 (Reg. $180)

Newegg is currently offering the SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND Dual OTA Tuner for $139 shipped once added to your cart. Normally selling for $180, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a $41 discount, matches our Black Friday mention, and is the best since July. Ideal for supplementing your cord-cutting setup, the EXTEND tuner allows you to watch or record two channels at a time. As per the norm with HDHomeRun, this model brings OTA and other content to nearly any device you can imagine, from your iPhone to Apple TV and everything in-between. It’s also a notable option for pairing with Plex, which gives you access to DVR and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

Pairing HDHomeRun’s tuner with an antenna is a perfect use of your savings, and the AmazonBasics 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna is a notable option at $20. Even if you primarily enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu or another streaming service, bringing this antenna into the mix is an easy way to get even more content, and for free at that.

In search of a new TV as well? We just spotted an up to $95 discount on TCL’s 50-inch 4K HDR Roku model, which is down to $255 at Amazon.

SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND features:

Use this SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver to save on cable television fees. Its dual digital tuners let you stream free broadcast and unencrypted cable channels through your home network on two devices at once with resolutions up to 1080p. This SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver works with both iOS and Android devices for versatile viewing.

