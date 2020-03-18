Score the popular Dyson hair stylers 25% off at Nordstrom + free shipping

As we just covered, Nordstrom is offering a rare 25% off sitewide currently and this includes the popular Dyson hair stylers. One of the most notable tools from this event is the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $411.75 shipped. Regularly this tool is priced at $549 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen. This tool comes with seven attachments to create an array of hair looks. It takes your hair from being completely wet to styled in minutes. It also has materials that help with static and frizziness of your hair. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 350 reviews from Nordstrom customers and you can find our full guide about the Dyson Airwrap here. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Another great tool to score a discount on is the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer. Originally priced at $399, however during the sale you can find it for $299.25. I personally own this hairdryer and it’s wonderful. It blow dries your hair extremely fast and leaves it looking silky. This hairdryer is also compact, which is great for traveling. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler features:

1.2-inch Airwrap barrel engineered to create voluminous curls or waves.

1.6-inch Airwrap barrel engineered to create loose curls or waves.

Firm smoothing brush engineered to smooth and control frizz-prone hair.

Soft smoothing brush engineered to gently align and smooth fine hair.

Round volumizing brush engineered to volumize and shape fine, flat hair.

Pre-styling dryer takes hair from wet to damp to prep for styling.

