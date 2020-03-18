JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Rig iPhone Tripod drops to $80 after $20 discount

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig Smartphone Tripod for $79.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the Amazon low by $10, and marks the best we’ve seen. JOBY’s Mobile Rig is a great way to upgrade your iPhone’s recording capabilities. Based around the brand’s GorillaPod tripod, you’ll be able to secure this rig just about anywhere, be it around the house or somewhere outdoors. There’s two flexible arms built-in, which allow you to secure lights, a GoPro, and extra accessories to the package. Plus, a smartphone mount supports everything from smaller handsets to iPhone 11 Pro Max and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

If the more professional-oriented design of the GorillaPod Mobile Rig isn’t a must, score a similar portable design with the brand’s GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $27This option enhances your smartphone photography setup with a similar versatile tripod. It’s ideal for capturing perfect shots without taking up too much space in your bag.

For more gear from JOBY, the brand just recently launched a new suite of iPhone accessories aimed at enhancing your on-the-go photography and videography. Learn all about the new tripods, lights, and cases right here. Then once you’ve caught up on JOBY’s latest, be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig Tripod features:

Take better smartphone videos with this Joby GorillaPod mobile rig. The locking grip holds smartphones securely in place and makes it easy to switch between portrait and landscape mode. This Joby GorillaPod mobile rig has three adjustable legs with rubberized feet that function as a stable tripod and squeeze together for handheld filming.

