Upgrade your camera setup with the Zhiyun CRANE 3 LAB gimbal: $399 (55% off)

- Mar. 18th 2020 1:44 pm ET

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the Zhiyun-Tech CRANE 3 LAB Handheld Stabilizer at $399 shipped. Regularly up to $900, third-parties at Amazon sell it for around $599 and this beats our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering the ability to stabilize a camera up to 10-pounds, which covers most modern DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. Gimbals help keep your camera stable while walking or running, giving your videos a more cinematic appearance. Plus, this model offers the ability to zoom your camera with the side-mounted dial, making it super simple to capture anything your lens is capable of. Rated 4/5 stars.

Have a lighter payload like a point-and-shoot camera? The Zhiyun Crane M2 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it can’t support 10-pounds, it’s great for action cameras or point-and-shoot, which is what a majority of people generally use to film. At $199 shipped on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer alternative to today’s lead deal.

However, if you have a smartphone that you want to stabilize, there’s a way to save even more. The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is $119 shipped on Amazon. While this specific gimbal is smartphone-focused, our handheld devices are only getting better with shooting videos as the days go by, and this is a great way to seriously upgrade your mobile videography rig.

Zhiyun Crane 3 Lab Gimbal features:

The Zhiyun-Tech CRANE 3 LAB takes gimbal design in a different direction with the addition of a handle on top. With an included mini tripod attached on the bottom and this fixed, ergonomic handle on top, the CRANE 3 LAB can be used two-handed for optimal stability. Moreover, the handle enables you to seamlessly switch to underslung mode, whether with one or two hands, and achieve creative shots such as 360° roll shots as you move closer toward a subject. In addition to this innovative design, the CRANE 3 LAB also packs other advanced features, such as wireless video transmission, and provides the ability to stabilize up to 10 lb loads.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

