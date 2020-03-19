Take 500GB on-the-go with this rugged Thunderbolt/USB-C SSD: $125 (Reg. $160+)

Focus Camera is offering the LaCie 500GB Rugged Thunderbolt and USB-C Portable Solid State Drive for $125 shipped with the code RUGGED at checkout. You’ll need to enter the code at the final stage of checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of around $300, down from our last mention of $180 and the current sale price of $160, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a dual-connection design, you’ll get a built-in Thunderbolt 2 cable as well as a USB-C connection, giving you multiple ways to use this drive. Plus, the rugged nature offers shock-, dust-, and water-resistant, allowing you to easily take this drive anywhere. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you not need USB-C or SSD speeds? Save big when you opt for this 1TB USB 3.0 HDD. It’s available for $45 shipped on Amazon and is a great alternative if you just need a bit of storage on the go.

However, you could easily pick up this 128GB flash drive. It’s USB 3.1, which can offer up to 300MB/s speeds, but you’re getting quite a bit less space here. Plus, at $23 Prime shipped, it’s far more affordable.

LaCie 500GB Rugged Thunderbolt SSD features:

The LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt External SSD provides 500GB of high-speed storage to virtually every type of system that sports a Thunderbolt, USB Type-A, or USB Type-C port. This LaCie Rugged is armed with an SSD, which delivers data at rates of up to 510 MB/s, along with an integrated Thunderbolt cable capable of transferring data at rates of up to 10 Gb/s. For non-Thunderbolt systems, it comes with one USB 3.0 Type-C port with 5 Gb/s speeds as well as one USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable and one USB Type-C cable to access current and newer systems, respectively.

