A new all-time low lands on Lenovo’s Marvel Dimension AR Headset at $58 off

- Mar. 19th 2020 4:47 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo Mirage AR Marvel Dimension of Heroes Headset for $92.26 shipped. Typically fetching upwards of $150, today’s offer saves you 38%, beats our previous mention by $16, and marks a new all-time low. This augmented reality headset throws you into the action of the Marvel world and has you interact with heroes like Doctor Strange, Thor, and more. Included alongside the smartphone-enabled headset are two controllers and a tracking beacon. Alongside the MCU action, you’ll also be able to enjoy Lenovo’s Star Wars experience, as well. This is a great way to mix up your indoor activities with some unique AR gameplay. Though reviews are still coming in, it carries a 5/5 star rating. That’s on-par with what we noted in our hands-on review. More details down below.

A great alternative to experience some immersive gameplay would be opting for Nintendo’s Labo Toy-Con 04 VR Kit for $40. Not only is it more affordable than Lenovo’s Marvel set, but it’ll also allow you to enjoy games like Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and more in virtual reality.

Nintendo’s VR kit also includes a variety of arcade games, the ability to code and design your own experiences, and more. Get the full scope in our hands-on review, where we said it was a “dang good entry-level VR platform worth the cardboard it’s assembled out of.” 

Lenovo Marvel Dimension AR Headset features:

Lenovo Mirage AR’s smartphone-powered augmented reality lets you play as iconic heroes and engage in epic battles right in your living room. Defend Your Reality in MARVEL Dimension of Heroes. Awaken Your Inner Jedi in Star Wars: Jedi Challenges. Available now on Lenovo Mirage AR.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go