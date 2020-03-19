Smartphone Accessories: Razer Arctech iPhone 11 Pro Case $13 (56% off), more

- Mar. 19th 2020 10:26 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Razer Arctech Slim iPhone 11 Pro Case in three styles for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $30, today’s offer is good for a 56% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Geared towards helping your iPhone stay cool while gaming, Razer’s Arctech case is a great accessory for Apple Arcade fans. So if you’ve been passing the time indoors playing games on your phone, this case is worth a closer look. It features a Thermaphene layer which is paired with a unique venting structure to help your phone run “10.8°F cooler” than your average case. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more about how Razer’s case pulls off its cooling capabilities in our announcement coverage.

With the Razer Arctech Slim iPhone case, the only thing turning up the heat is you. Experience better device performance with improved phone cooling—through a lightweight, vented design lined with a cutting-edge Thermaphene Performance layer.

Thermaphene Performance layer for improved heat dissipation. Vented channels for increased air flow. Wireless charging compatible for greater convenience. Intuitive button and port access for easy use.

