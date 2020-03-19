We are back again today with all of the best Android app deals from Google Play and beyond. This week has been a busy one with a growing selection of price drops across digital storefronts to keep folks busy at home and we have everything collected for you down below. Today’s additions include some solid freebies to keep the kids busy as well as a highly-rated “randomly generated road trip action-RPG” for the adults, and even an app to help the baby fall asleep. Highlights include Ocean Go!, Learn German with MosaLingua, Death Road to Canada, Absolute Drift, Baby Sleep PRO, Stellarium Mobile PLUS – Star Map, and more. As always, a complete collection of the best Android app deals and freebies is waiting for you below.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia FREE (Reg. $5)
- Scalar Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Marching Order FREE (Reg. $2)
- Ocean Go! FREE (Reg. $1)
- Learn German with MosaLingua FREE (Reg. $5)
- Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG FREE (Reg. $2)
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle FREE (Reg. $1)
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Death Road to Canada $1 (Reg. $10)
- Absolute Drift $1 (Reg. $3)
- Pang Adventures $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Baby Sleep PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- Stellarium Mobile PLUS – Star Map $5 (Reg. $10)
- Reventure $1 (Reg. $3)
Yesterday's Google Nest Hub deal joins this morning's $199 offer on Google's Nest WiFi Router and Point bundle at $70 off. While we still have a plethora of Samsung smartphone, tablet and Chromebook deals live, today we saw Fossil's Sport Wear OS Smartwatch return to its 2020 low at $69.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Hydro Coach PRO – Drink water $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $3 (Reg. $6)
- Grandpa’s Table HD $1 (Reg. $3)
- Gertrude McFuzz – Dr. Seuss $3 (Reg. $4)
- EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium] $1 (Reg. $2)
- Tallowmere $1 (Reg. $2)
- San Juan $1 (Reg. $5)
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $1 (Reg. $3)
- One Up – Lemonade Rush ! $1 (Reg. $2)
- QB – a cube’s tale $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure $1 (Reg. $2)
- Castle Of Awa – Relaxing challenges $1 (Reg. $3)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $1 (Reg. $5)
- Lumino City $2 (Reg. $5)
- Kemono Mahjong $2 (Reg. $4)
- Dark Tower $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $7 (Reg. $10)
- The Big Brag – Dr. Seuss $3 (Reg. $4)
- Green Eggs and Ham – Dr. Seuss $1 (Reg. $2)
- One Deck Dungeon $4 (Reg. $7)
- Daily Workouts $14 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Rush Origins FREE (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers FREE (Reg. $2)
- Hoopa City FREE (Reg. $3)
- Card Crusade FREE (Reg. $4)
- EZ Notes – Notepad notes FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse FREE (Reg. $4)
- Dr. Panda School FREE (Reg. $4)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter FREE (Reg. $3)
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Zoombinis $3 (Reg. $5)
- Umiro $1 (Reg. $3)
- You Must Build A Boat $1 (Reg. $3)
- fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator $3 (Reg. $5)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $5 (Reg. $10)
- SPACEPLAN $1 (Reg. $3)
- Downwell $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns: Her Majesty $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones $2 (Reg. $4)
- NT Calculator – Extensive $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Sorcery! $3 (Reg. $6)
- Sorcery! 2 $3 (Reg. $6)
- Sorcery! 4 $3 (Reg. $6)
- My PlayHome : Play Home Doll House $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Teach Your Monster to Read $1 (Reg. $5)
- 10000000 $1 (Reg. $3)
- Business Card Reader Pro $30 (Reg. $60)
- LASERBREAK 2 $1 (Reg. $4)
- Slayaway Camp $1 (Reg. $3)
- Take It Easy $1 (Reg. $2)
- Popup Widget 3 $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Swords of Ditto $2 (Reg. $6)
- KORG Kaossilator for Android FREE (Reg. $20)
- Historia Battles WW2 FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lootbox RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- ProGo App – Productive goals FREE (Reg. $3)
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} FREE (Reg. $4)
- Cribbage With Grandpas FREE (Reg. $3)
- This War of Mine $2 (Reg. $14)
- Trine 2: Complete Story $2.50 (Reg. $17)
- SkySafari 6 Plus $5 (Reg. $15)
- SkySafari 6 Pro $20 (Reg. $40)
- Golf Peaks $2 (Reg. $3)
- File and PDF Converter $1 (Reg. $2)
- She Sees Red – Interactive Thriller $2 (Reg. $3)
- Nobodies: Murder cleaner $2 (Reg. $3)
- Star Vikings Forever $2 (Reg. $5)
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition $5 (Reg. $10)
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $1 (Reg. $4)
- Rusted Warfare – RTS Strategy $1 (Reg. $2)
Absolute Drift:
In Absolute Drift, you will master the art of drifting. Practice your skills in Free-Roam and compete in drift events such as Driftkhana and Mountain Drifting. This version contains all the Zen Edition content for master drifters. Drive and customize up to 6 drift cars 3 Game Modes: Driftkhana, Drifting, & Mountain Drifting with 34 levels, Custom Event and Drift Line Challenges, 5 Midnight Events to Challenge the Most Seasoned of Drifters, 5 Free-Roaming areas, each with unique levels and themes, from airports and docks to a floating
