We are back again today with all of the best Android app deals from Google Play and beyond. This week has been a busy one with a growing selection of price drops across digital storefronts to keep folks busy at home and we have everything collected for you down below. Today’s additions include some solid freebies to keep the kids busy as well as a highly-rated “randomly generated road trip action-RPG” for the adults, and even an app to help the baby fall asleep. Highlights include Ocean Go!, Learn German with MosaLingua, Death Road to Canada, Absolute Drift, Baby Sleep PRO, Stellarium Mobile PLUS – Star Map, and more. As always, a complete collection of the best Android app deals and freebies is waiting for you below.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

Absolute Drift:

In Absolute Drift, you will master the art of drifting. Practice your skills in Free-Roam and compete in drift events such as Driftkhana and Mountain Drifting. This version contains all the Zen Edition content for master drifters. Drive and customize up to 6 drift cars 3 Game Modes: Driftkhana, Drifting, & Mountain Drifting with 34 levels, Custom Event and Drift Line Challenges, 5 Midnight Events to Challenge the Most Seasoned of Drifters, 5 Free-Roaming areas, each with unique levels and themes, from airports and docks to a floating

