This Belgian flip waffle maker is now available for $20 shipped (50% off)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Belgian Waffle Maker (BLA14608) for $19.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to 50% off the going rate, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Amazon third-party sellers have it at a bloated $50 right now. Along with a reinforced titanium construction, this model features a flip design for evenly cooked waffles and an eco-ceramic coating to prevent food from sticking to the inner cooking plates. This Belgian-style maker can cook up to four waffles at once with 1000-watts of power and an indicator light so you know when they are done. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable Belgian waffle maker for less than $20 anywhere. But if you can get away with a smaller cooker, something like a Dash Mini Maker will save you some cash. Coming in at $10 and carrying stellar ratings from over 24,000 Amazon customers, this thing can cook everything from waffles to paninis. You won’t get as much waffle at a time, but it will get the breakfast cooked for half the price.

Bella Belgian Waffle Maker:

Enjoy a warm and crispy breakfast at home with this Bella Belgian waffle maker. The Healthy-Eco ceramic coating on the plates prevents food from sticking and burning, and the reinforced titanium design resists scratching and ensures lasting use. This 1000W Bella Belgian waffle maker rotates on its stand for even cooking.

