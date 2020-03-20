Google Pixel 3a deals start at $150 as new all-time lows arrive

Best Buy offers Google Pixel 3a from $149.99 shipped when you select an unlocked model and choose to activate today. Note: This price will be reflected after you add to cart and select either Verizon or Sprint service. Some activation fees may apply. As a comparison, it typically goes for $399 before dropping to $299 at Amazon and other retailers. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to 7-hours of use after just 15-minutes on a charger. It also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. Amazon customers give it solid ratings and we did the same in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to good use and grab a new case. We recommend this option from Spigen, which offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. It offers “air cushion technology” for added shock absorption, as well.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the Google Assistant built-in. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

