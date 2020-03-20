Save $22 on the HomeKit-enabled Philips Hue 3-bulb dimmable starter kit at $58

- Mar. 20th 2020 9:29 am ET

Get this deal
$80 $58
0

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White 3-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit for $58.06 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in months. For comparison, right now you’ll pay $70 for a 2-bulb kit at Amazon and Best Buy. Featuring dimmable white smart LED bulbs, this starter kit allows you to kickstart your Hue setup without having to adopt one of the pricier color bundles. It includes the HomeKit-enabled Hue Bridge, which also yields Alexa and Assistant support as well as scheduling, the ability to set automations, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 465 customers. More details are down below the jump.

A great add-on to expand your Hue setup would be to grab the brand’s $20 Smart Button with your savings. This magnetic button can be programmed to control your lights with a single press and pairs with a light switch-style wall plate or miniature mount for affixing to the wall and more. It’s an easy way to help ease the adoption process for roommates or significant others who aren’t ready to go all-in on voice or smartphone control.

We’re also still seeing a rare discount on Nest Thermostat E, which has dropped to its lowest price this year at $133. Or for another way to give your HomeKit smart home a bit of an overhaul, Eve’s Motion sensor is currently marked down to $40 at Amazon, saving you 20% in the process.

Philips Hue 3-bulb Starter Kit features:

Control your home lighting automatically with the smart timer on this Philips Hue White starter kit. The user-friendly system lets you turn lights on and off or dim them with an intuitive app for your smartphone or tablet. This Philips Hue White starter kit has space for up to 50 lights and 10 accessories to connect your entire home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$80 $58
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Philips Hue

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go