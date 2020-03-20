Here’s a $37 deal on PS Plus in case you’re stuck at home without access

CDkeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $36.99 with free digital delivery. Also available for $1 more on eBay. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is up to $23 or 40% in savings and the best we can find. While we have seen them go for slightly less over the last month, with everybody stuck inside we thought it would be a good idea to make sure no one has to pay full price for an extension or to get some multiplayer matches in. Not only will you get multiplayer access, but also PSN deals and the ability to download the monthly free PS4 games. Head below for more details.

On top of over 500 digital PS4 games going on sale yesterday, you can also use your active PlayStation Plus membership to score the March freebies too. Those include the Shadow of the Colossus remake and Sonic Forces. You’ll find plenty of game deals in this morning’s roundup but here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty Warzone — the new battle royale game you can download for free right now. PS Plus members can also score the game’s Warzone Combat Pack for free as well.

You can also kill some time with the free demos for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake and Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer game. But in case you somehow missed it earlier this week, lead system architect and overall game dev savant, Mark Cerny, unleashed all the technical specs for the upcoming PlayStation 5 in a wide-ranging presentation on Wednesday.

PlayStation Plus memberships:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

