LG’s 5.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos soundbar hits a new low: $240 (Refurb, Orig. $900)

Today only, Woot is offering the LG 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer in refurbished condition for $239.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally fetching $900 in new condition, B&H sells this sound system for around $700 right now. This beats our last mention by $10 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. LG’s high-end SK9Y home theater system is perfect if you’re planning to ditch the movie theater but still enjoy your favorite flicks at home. It uses Dolby Atmos to add height speakers into the mix, giving a whole new dimension to your home theater. Not quite sure what Dolby Atmos is? We go in-depth in our guide on the topic of how to choose the best home theater system. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Looking for a higher-end experience that packs AirPlay 2? Well, you’re in luck. The Bose Soundbar 700 is currently at its Amazon low price of $699, which is a $100 discount from its regular going rate. While it doesn’t offer Dolby Atmos, it does pack Dolby Digital encoding, ADAPTIQ sound calibration, and more.

However, for those wanting to upgrade on a tighter budget, this VIZIO 2.1-channel soundbar is a great option. Coming in at $130 on Amazon, it offers a much more budget-friendly take on upgrading your home theater. Keep in mind that it’s only got two channels, not five. And, there’s no Dolby Atmos here, either.

LG SK9Y Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Experience Dolby Atmos object-based audio and virtual surround sound with compatible media and the LG SK9Y 501W 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar System. It delivers up to 501W of total power, which includes a 200W wireless subwoofer for enhanced bass and two 43W up-firing Atmos-capable drivers. Bluetooth is built into the soundbar for pairing with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as smartphones or tablets. Once paired, you can wirelessly stream audio from your connected source.

