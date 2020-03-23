As gamers everywhere hunker down during self-isolation, Blizzard is now offering double XP bonuses to its World of Warcraft player base. Much like many of the mobile game developers, Blizzard is now offering up some incentive to gamers to stay inside with a 100% experience point bonus from now through the end of April. Head below for all the details.

World of Warcraft double XP bonuses

Whether you’re looking to level-up some new characters or just want better prepare yourself for more Visions of N’Zoth raids, it’s double XP time folks. Blizzard is now offering something known as the “Winds of Wisdom” which will grant all players a 100% experience point buff or double XP bonuses from now through April 20th, 2020.

If you’re staying inside and find yourself returning to Azeroth, or if you’re leveling another character (or two), you’ll be getting a special bonus to help you on your way

From now through the end of April, all Battle for Azeroth players will gain the aforementioned experience buff, which will increase your experience gains by 100%. This includes those with a free-to-play Starter Edition subscription and all you Legion Edition players out there.

Blizzard also points out that players will be able to make use of the double XP bonuses while “using their favorite heirlooms.” The company went on to say, “It won’t take long before you’ll be facing off with the Old God N’Zoth and his minions in Ny’alotha, the Waking City.”

The walking city refers to the Visions of N’Zoth expansion that hit earlier this year. Players will now be able grind much faster for the second (or third) go around the Lovecraftian city of Ny’alotha, the Old God N’Zoth, and the rest of the 12-boss raid update.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it’s not much, anything game developers can do to convince gamers to stay inside more than they already do is a good thing. And double XP bonuses for WoW sounds like a smart one to me. Bethesda did the same thing over the weekend — although it’s hard to say how effective a similar Fallout 76 campaign actually is due to the game’s troubled release — while mobile developers have been launching sales across Google Play and the App Store to help slow the spread of COVID-19 everywhere.

Everyone from music app developers to movie and TV show streaming services are lending a helping hand to the cause right now. There is a massive selection of iOS and Android games on sale while we are still seeing a free preview of League Pass, free NFL Game Pass, and loads of digital movie/TV show deals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!