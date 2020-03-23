As developers continue to drop prices across Google Play, today’s roundup of the best Android app deals is not to be missed. We have all the kids’ apps you’ll need to get through these trying times as well as pirate action RPGs, vintage dungeon crawlers, virtual board games for the whole family, action-adventure combat, and much more. Today’s highlights join many of last week’s offers down below including titles like Heroes of Steel, The Bug Butcher, Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Raiders of the North Sea, Planescape: Torment, DISTRAINT, Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville, and many more. All of Monday’s best Android app deals and freebies are waiting for you below.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Dead Bunker 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Buff Knight – Idle RPG Runner FREE (Reg. $2)
- PocketDr FREE (Reg. $4)
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Rescue the Enchanter FREE (Reg. $4)
- Arc Theme $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $2 (Reg. $4)
- Jimi Guitar $1 (Reg. $2)
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Bug Butcher $1 (Reg. $2)
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! $1 (Reg. $3)
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG $6.50 (Reg. $14)
- Kids Preschool Puzzles $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Kids Numbers and Math $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Kids Connect the Dots $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Learn ABC Letters with Captain Cat $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Math Studio $2 (Reg. $4)
- Ashworld $2 (Reg. $4)
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Raiders of the North Sea $6 (Reg. $10)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced $5 (Reg. $10)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $2 (Reg. $5)
- Royal Roads $1 (Reg. $2)
- Beholder 2 $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- Suzy Cube $1 (Reg. $4)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Broken Words PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery FREE (Reg. $3)
- Highwind FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tokaido FREE (Reg. $2)
- Galaxy Trucker $2 (Reg. $5)
- Wayward Souls $1 (Reg. $7)
- Through the Ages $5 (Reg. $10)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- R-TYPE $1 (Reg. $2)
- R-TYPE II $1 (Reg. $2)
- Raiden Legacy $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Little Big Adventure $2 (Reg. $5)
- FRAMED $1 (Reg. $3)
- Nanuleu $1 (Reg. $3)
- Chameleon Run $1 (Reg. $2)
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dealer’s Life – Pawn Shop Tycoon $2 (Reg. $4)
- Ticket to Ride $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Death Road to Canada $1 (Reg. $10)
- Absolute Drift $1 (Reg. $3)
- Baby Sleep PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- Tallowmere $1 (Reg. $2)
- San Juan $1 (Reg. $5)
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $1 (Reg. $3)
- One Up – Lemonade Rush ! $1 (Reg. $2)
- QB – a cube’s tale $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure $1 (Reg. $2)
- Lumino City $2 (Reg. $5)
- Kemono Mahjong $2 (Reg. $4)
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $7 (Reg. $10)
- The Big Brag – Dr. Seuss $3 (Reg. $4)
- Green Eggs and Ham – Dr. Seuss $1 (Reg. $2)
- One Deck Dungeon $4 (Reg. $7)
- Daily Workouts $14 (Reg. $20)
- Hoopa City FREE (Reg. $3)
- Card Crusade FREE (Reg. $4)
- EZ Notes – Notepad notes FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse FREE (Reg. $4)
- Dr. Panda School FREE (Reg. $4)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter FREE (Reg. $3)
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Zoombinis $3 (Reg. $5)
- Umiro $1 (Reg. $3)
- You Must Build A Boat $1 (Reg. $3)
- fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator $3 (Reg. $5)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $5 (Reg. $10)
- SPACEPLAN $1 (Reg. $3)
- Downwell $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns: Her Majesty $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones $2 (Reg. $4)
- Slayaway Camp $1 (Reg. $3)
- Take It Easy $1 (Reg. $2)
- Popup Widget 3 $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Swords of Ditto $2 (Reg. $6)
Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville:
Rebuild 3 is a strategy sim game with a good helping of narrative and dark humor. It’s a thoughtful game that’ll make you fond of your survivors before you send them to their deaths for the greater good. As you expand your fort to new buildings, you’ll decide between farms or fortifications, housing or hospitals, and make tough decisions to fend off raiders, illness, starvation, and madness. And the dead are still out there wandering the streets, hungrier than ever.
