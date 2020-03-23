GAP Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

GAP is having its annual Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide with promo code GAPFRIEND at checkout. Plus, save an extra 10% off your purchase at checkout with code ALLYOU. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. For men, the Athletic Taper Jeans with GapFlex will become a go-to in your wardrobe. These everyday jeans were made for athletic builds with stretch fabric and a little more room in the thighs. It also features a dark wash that’s very trendy and it has a tapered hem that can easily be rolled to show off your new spring kicks. Originally they were priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just $38. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Vintage Soft Oversized Crew Sweatshirt is a must-have for cozy wear. This sweatshirt will pair well with shorts, leggings, or jeans alike. Plus, it comes in an array of color options and is priced at just $11. For comparison, it was originally priced at $50.

Our top picks for women include:

