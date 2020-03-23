GAP Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

- Mar. 23rd 2020 1:18 pm ET

0

GAP is having its annual Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide with promo code GAPFRIEND at checkout. Plus, save an extra 10% off your purchase at checkout with code ALLYOU. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. For men, the Athletic Taper Jeans with GapFlex will become a go-to in your wardrobe. These everyday jeans were made for athletic builds with stretch fabric and a little more room in the thighs. It also features a dark wash that’s very trendy and it has a tapered hem that can easily be rolled to show off your new spring kicks. Originally they were priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just $38. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Vintage Soft Oversized Crew Sweatshirt is a must-have for cozy wear. This sweatshirt will pair well with shorts, leggings, or jeans alike. Plus, it comes in an array of color options and is priced at just $11. For comparison, it was originally priced at $50.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Gap

Gap

About the Author