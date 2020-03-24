The popular Gold Toe No Show Socks drop to just $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

- Mar. 24th 2020 4:41 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Gold Toe Men’s 6-Pack Cotton Cushion No Show Liner Socks in the color white or black for $13.44 when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly priced at up to $20, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen this year. These socks are breathable and feature sweat-wicking material for added comfort. This is a great style for everyday wear and the no-show design will pair with an array of shoe options. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,300 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

With your savings be sure to pick up the Gold Bond No Mess Powder Spray for just $6.97. This spray helps to absorb moisture and helps to control foot odor. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Gold Toe’s Cotton Cushion Socks feature:

  • A soft, breathable sock that absorbs sweat
  • Keeps feet cool and dry; Cushioned bottoms and gold panel at toe
  • 3 inches (from heel to top); Each package contains 6 Pair
  • 75% Cotton, 19% Polyester, 5% Nylon, 1% Spandex, Exclusive of Ornamentation
  • Imported; Machine wash warm, tumble dry low

Best Amazon Deals

