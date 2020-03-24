Sketchers Friends & Family Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping

Sketchers is currently having its Friends and Family Sale with 25% off sitewide with promo code Family25 at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals for men are the Delson Camben Sneaker that’s currently marked down to $56. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $75. Designed with lightweight material for added comfort and they feature a cushioned insole to promote support. This style is great for everyday wear and the leather details add a fashionable touch. Plus, you can choose from four color options and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from the Sketchers Friends and Family Sale below or you can shop all of the deals here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Ultra Flex Sneaker is another standout and its slip-on design makes them a breeze to put on. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just $53. Best of all, you can choose from over ten fun color options for spring.

Our top picks for women include:

