Harmon Kardon’s iconic SoundSticks Wireless Speakers are $180 (Reg. $225)

Mar. 25th 2020

Harman Kardon offers its SoundSticks Wireless Bluetooth Speaker System for $179.95 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $270 but trends around $225 these days. This is also $14 less than our previous mention. Harman Kardon’s iconic SoundSticks speakers offer beautiful design with a 2.1-channel layout, including a subwoofer and fully wireless connectivity via Bluetooth. It’s a great way to bring some additional style to your Mac while improving audio quality as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the subwoofer and go with Amazon’s in-house computer speakers for $22. You’ll miss out on the more robust audio setup, but that price sure is tough to beat. Rated 3.8/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon customers.

Another 2.1-channel option would be the Logitech Z533 2.1-Channel Speaker System at $100. This model offers 120W of power, 3.5mm and RCA inputs, a front-facing subwoofer and more. Use the bundled volume control puck to adjust audio as needed. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks feature:

  • Integrated Bluetooth technology for high performance wireless connectivity
  • 6 Inch (150 millimeter) down firing sub woofer for deep bass
  • Eight full range transducers for crystal clear sound
  • Elegant touch controls for volume and mute
  • Awe inspiring industrial design

