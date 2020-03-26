Amazon offers the LEGO Ideas The Flintstones 21316 Set for $47.99 shipped. Find it at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 20% discount, is the best we’ve seen in several months, and matching the all-time low. As one of the many crowd-funded LEGO Ideas builds, this recent release assembles the iconic Flintstones out of 748-pieces. The kit includes four minifigures from the entire Stone Age family and features a fully-furnished home in Bedrock. Whether you love the 1960s TV show or are a LEGO collector, this is a must-have kit that’s about as unique as they come. Check out our launch coverage for some additional details. We also are seeing plenty of other LEGO deals down below starting at $3.50.

Another notable deal today is on the LEGO Overwatch Bastion set for $31.99 shipped at Amazon. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 600-piece brick-built recreation of Bastion can be reconfigured between his recon and sentry modes. It stands over 10-inches tall, making it a great display model. I’m personally a big fan of the set, and you can read all about how it’s worthy of any collection in our hands-on review.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO just also took the wraps off its latest fan-inspired Ideas creation, the new Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay set. Comprised of over 2,500-pieces, this massive kit assembled a shipwrecked vessel and is filled with pirate minifigures. Get the full scoop right here.

LEGO Ideas The Flintstones features:

Enjoy modern Stone Age suburban life in Bedrock with this LEGO Ideas 21316 The Flintstones collectible building toy! A wonderfully nostalgic building toy, it features The Flintstones house and their iconic family car. The detailed house has a removable roof for easy play, an opening front door, sofa, TV, coffee table, bowling ball and bowling pin elements, plus a green garden baseplate with a buildable palm tree.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!