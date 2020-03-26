Step up your shaving game with the highly-rated OneBlade Pro at $60 (25% off)

Walmart is offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid Shaver for $59.95 shipped. Normally $80, and still going for as much at Best Buy, this is a match for our last mention and is the lowest available. I use the OneBlade Pro all the time to keep my face trimmed up without the need for using shaving cream or anything of the like. I just use it dry and it works fantastically. Plus, if you have a small amount of facial hair that you want to keep nice and tidy, the included beard guide makes that super simple. Plus, I rarely have to charge it and can easily go several weeks between plug-ins. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up this 2-pack of replacement blades at Amazon. While they likely won’t be delivered until the end of April, each blade (including the one that comes bundled with the OneBlade) lasts for up to 4-months, meaning that you’ll receive the replacements in plenty of time. At around $21 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s easy to recommend this here.

For those wanting to pick up something along the same lines as today’s lead deal without spending $60, we’ve got you covered. The Philips Norelco OneBlade (QP2520/70) goes for just $35 shipped. While this model is similar to the OneBlade Pro, you’ll lose out on the extra length settings that today’s lead deal offers and only have around half the battery life before it’s time to recharge.

Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Electric Shaver

Rechargeable OneBlade can do it all – trim, edge, and shave any length of hair

Shave is not too close so your skin stays comfortable.Automatic voltage 100-240 Volts Max power consumption 5.4 W

More advanced than the original OneBlade, Pro features a powerful Li-Ion battery and 14 length settings

Can be used wet or dry;Battery charge time:1 hour

