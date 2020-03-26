We are back again with all of the day’s most notable Android app deals and freebies. We have relaxing puzzlers, free weather apps, space shooters, loads of interactive story books, full-on JRPGs, and much more for your mobile, at-home pleasure. Today’s highlights include titles like Disgaea 1 Complete, Human Resource Machine, Little Inferno, holedown, Swim Out, and The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, among many others. Hit the jump for your full list of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

Swim Out :

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

