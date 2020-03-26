We are back again with all of the day’s most notable Android app deals and freebies. We have relaxing puzzlers, free weather apps, space shooters, loads of interactive story books, full-on JRPGs, and much more for your mobile, at-home pleasure. Today’s highlights include titles like Disgaea 1 Complete, Human Resource Machine, Little Inferno, holedown, Swim Out, and The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, among many others. Hit the jump for your full list of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Sidewords FREE (Reg. $3)
- Weather Forecast Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy FREE (Reg. $1)
- Deep Sea Fish Kebab FREE (Reg. $1)
- Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken FREE (Reg. $3)
- Equalizer FX Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Swim Out $2 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Escape $1 (Reg. $4)
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe $2 (Reg. $5)
- iWilde Collection $2 (Reg. $5)
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $2 (Reg. $5)
- Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $2 (Reg. $5)
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe $2 (Reg. $5)
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe $2 (Reg. $5)
- Little Inferno $2 (Reg. $5)
- Human Resource Machine $2 (Reg. $5)
- holedown $2 (Reg. $4)
- IMAGEine Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Canterville Ghost $2 (Reg. $5)
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow $2 (Reg. $5)
- Disgaea 1 Complete $20 (Reg. $33)
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1 (Reg. $2)
Today, we saw the Google Nest Hub Max with a built-in camera drop to its second-best price at $179. But we still have plenty of Android handsets on sale including the Galaxy S20/+ and Galaxy S10/+. The Android-compatible 8Bitdo retro Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad hit a new Amazon low today just after the new War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius hit Google Play. Lenovo’s Yoga 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook is now $150 off and you’ll find plenty of accessory deals in this morning’s roundup.
Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 3 remake $50, Control $24, more
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- #Breakforcist FREE (Reg. $3)
- English Riddles Guessing Game PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- WakeTips FREE (Reg. $2)
- Sokoban Land DX FREE (Reg. $1)
- Elopo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Endless Quest Roguelike RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon FREE (Reg. $1)
- SnoreGym : Reduce Your Snoring FREE (Reg. $4)
- League of Stickman FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Lonely Hacker $1 (Reg. $2)
- FOTONICA $1 (Reg. $3)
- Notification blocker & history (pro) $1 (Reg. $2)
- Rule with an Iron Fish $2 (Reg. $4)
- Dual Browser (Paid) $5 (Reg. $10)
- Groundwire $5 (Reg. $8.50)
- Era $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $1 (Reg. $4)
- DRAW CHILLY $1 (Reg. $2)
- Peace, Death! $1 (Reg. $2)
- No More Buttons $1 (Reg. $2)
- One More Button $1 (Reg. $3)
- Protect Note Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Protect File Pro -Lock and Send $1 (Reg. $2)
- Johnny Bonasera 1 FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Tunn FREE (Reg. $1)
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Freelancer Simulator Inc FREE (Reg. $1)
- Demetrios Chapter 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- My Town : School FREE (Reg. $3)
- Trigono – geometric FREE (Reg. $1)
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter FREE (Reg. $1)
- Beholder $3 (Reg. $5)
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance $1 (Reg. $5)
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Alien Shooter $1 (Reg. $5)
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $1 (Reg. $5)
- Lucid Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Flat Evo – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Danmaku Unlimited 2 $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Hack, Slash, Loot $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- The Slaughter: Act One $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Cooking Trip $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Dead Bunker 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Buff Knight – Idle RPG Runner FREE (Reg. $2)
- PocketDr FREE (Reg. $4)
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Rescue the Enchanter FREE (Reg. $4)
- Arc Theme $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $2 (Reg. $4)
- Jimi Guitar $1 (Reg. $2)
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Bug Butcher $1 (Reg. $2)
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! $1 (Reg. $3)
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG $6.50 (Reg. $14)
- Kids Preschool Puzzles $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Kids Numbers and Math $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Kids Connect the Dots $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Learn ABC Letters with Captain Cat $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Math Studio $2 (Reg. $4)
- Ashworld $2 (Reg. $4)
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Raiders of the North Sea $6 (Reg. $10)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced $5 (Reg. $10)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $2 (Reg. $5)
- Royal Roads $1 (Reg. $2)
- Beholder 2 $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- Suzy Cube $1 (Reg. $4)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1 (Reg. $2)
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $1 (Reg. $3)
- Broken Words PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery FREE (Reg. $3)
- Highwind FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tokaido FREE (Reg. $2)
- Galaxy Trucker $2 (Reg. $5)
- Wayward Souls $1 (Reg. $7)
- Through the Ages $5 (Reg. $10)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- R-TYPE $1 (Reg. $2)
- R-TYPE II $1 (Reg. $2)
Swim Out:
Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!