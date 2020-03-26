Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone XS Leather Folio $25 (30% off), more

Amazon currently offers the OtterBox Strada Leather iPhone XS Folio Case in espresso for $25.16 shipped. Usually selling for $35, right now you’ll pay $54 direct from OtterBox. That’s good for a nearly 30% discount, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in several months. Made of genuine leather, this folio case features slots to hold IDs or bank cards. It also features the usual durability you’d expect from OtterBox, this Strada case protects against drops, bumps, scratches, and scrapes. Ships with a lifetime warranty, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 195 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- mophie Charge Stream Qi Mount: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- GE Surge Protector Tap w/ 10W Qi Charger: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Aukey 63W USB-C PD GaN Charger: $28 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Keep loose cables in check with 3 Twelve South CableSnaps at $16.50 (34% off)
- Mpow M20 AptX True Wireless Earbuds: $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 2HC4FPNE
- Aukey 5000mAh USb-C Power Bank: $13 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- w/ code QQ5IZP3K
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Fresh Anker deals from $9 include the Atom III Slim USB-C Charger at $21, more
- Urbeats3 Wired Lightning Earbuds: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Aukey 60W 6-Port USB Charging Station: $18 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ code 3XUUS7VA
- Save $52 on Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Waterproof Speaker at an Amazon low of $78
- Aukey 10000mAh 18W USB-C PD Power Bank: $19 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ code JQF886NK
- SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds $25 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + LL9RBERN
Strada Series Folio for iPhone X/Xs is functional fashion. The folio cover protects the screen and includes a vertical slot for a card or cash. Premium protection paired with traditional handcrafted style has produced a timeless case made to impress.
Elegance plus protection: leather portfolio backed with OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection. Wraps around to protect the touchscreen and locks in place with a polished magnetic latch
