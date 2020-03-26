Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone XS Leather Folio $25 (30% off), more

Amazon currently offers the OtterBox Strada Leather iPhone XS Folio Case in espresso for $25.16 shipped. Usually selling for $35, right now you’ll pay $54 direct from OtterBox. That’s good for a nearly 30% discount, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in several months. Made of genuine leather, this folio case features slots to hold IDs or bank cards. It also features the usual durability you’d expect from OtterBox, this Strada case protects against drops, bumps, scratches, and scrapes. Ships with a lifetime warranty, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 195 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Strada Series Folio for iPhone X/Xs is functional fashion. The folio cover protects the screen and includes a vertical slot for a card or cash. Premium protection paired with traditional handcrafted style has produced a timeless case made to impress. Elegance plus protection: leather portfolio backed with OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection. Wraps around to protect the touchscreen and locks in place with a polished magnetic latch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!