We have some great coffee deals for you today. The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel Capresso 10-Cup Coffee Maker (MG900) for $59.99 shipped with a free milk frother. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. This model sells for up to $100 at both Target and Walmart (without the frother) while today’s deal matching our previous mention. Amazon third-party sellers also have it starting at $50 as well but without Prime shipping and it usually goes for around $80 there. Capresso’s attractive coffee maker is housed in a stainless steel exterior and features a removable, transparent water reservoir with a built-in filtration system. Along with a 10-cup carafe that will have the whole family covered, today’s deal ships with a free Capresso Automatic Milk Frother (regular $80 value) so you can add that barista-touch to your morning routine. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

But if you’re firmly planted in the single-serve K-cup world, you’ll want to check out today’s coffee pod sale at Best Buy instead. With deals starting from $8, you can score up to $14 off a selection of Keurig-compatible coffee pods from brands like Caribou, The Original Donut Shop, Swiss Miss, Green Mountain, Dunkin’ Donuts, and much more. These deals are for today only, so be sure to stock up while you can do so at a discount.

Best Buy also has a light deal running on the compact Keurig K-Slim K-Cup Coffeemaker at $89.99 shipped. Similar models usually sell for between $100 and $110 so you’re looking at up 18% off or so, despite it not being the lowest we have tracked on the 4+ star-rated Keurig machine.

We also still have KitchenAid’s gorgeous One-Touch 12-Cup Coffee Maker down at $80 (Reg. $119+) and be sure to hit up our coffee bar feature for more ideas. The rest of today’s deals for around the house can be found right here.

Capresso 10-Cup Coffee Maker:

Prepare your morning cup of joe with this Capresso coffee maker. It’s made from stainless steel for durability and to reduce calcification, and it prepares coffee in seven minutes for a quick caffeine fix on rushed mornings. This Capresso coffee maker has a 10-cup capacity to support family-size java habits.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!