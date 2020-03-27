Today’s Gold Box delivers this robo vac at a new all-time low of $110

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GOOVI US via Amazon offers its 1600PSA Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $110 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $175 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. With Wi-Fi connectivity, this robotic vacuum cleaner from GOOVI delivers a next-level cleaning experience. Notable features here include a 2.83-inch low-profile design, 1600Pa of suction power, and “large wheels that roll over carpets and climb over door ledges to get to the mess.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking to save but still need a new vacuum will want to consider Eureka’s popular stick 3-in-1 model. It sells for $30 currently and delivers a lightweight design with a swivel base for quick cleanup jobs. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

GOOVI Robotic Vacuum features:

Wi-Fi CONVENIENCE: The GOOVIHome app enables you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

POWERFUL SUCTION: 1600Pa of intense suction picks up dust, crumbs, and dirts. Ideal for hard wood floor carpet. Easy operation with remote control, or auto clean all at one touch.

THOROUGH CLEANING: 2.83” low profile design enables vacuum cleaner glide underneath beds and sofa with ease, cleaning under beds, sofa where dirt hides.

