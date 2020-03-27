Razer Orbweaver ChromaKeypad hits all-time low at $75 (38% off), more from $50

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Orbweaver Chroma Gaming Keypad for $74.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally selling for $120, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and is a new all-time low. Razer’s keypad features 20 programmable keys backed by mechanical switches. An eight-way directional thumbpad is built-in as well, offering console players a more natural gamepad-like experience. Everything can be tailored to your liking, amplifying your gaming session with customizable actions. And living up to the Chroma naming, it features individually programmable backlit keys for some added flair. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,200 customers. More deals below from $50.

Another notable deal today is on the Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad for $49.99. Down from $80, today’s offer saves you 38%, beats our previous mention by $8, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Sporting 32 programable keys, Razer’s Tartarus v2 sports a similar design and feature set as the lead deal. You’ll still get the 8-way thumbpad, but without the Chroma support. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

We’re also seeing the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in Black for $69.99 at Amazon. Having dropped from $130, today’s offer is good for a 56% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the all-time low. Based around Razer Mechanical Switches, this keyboard is ready for eSports. It features RGB backlit keys, a detachable palm rest, and programmable macro keys. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Razer Orbweaver Chroma Keypad features:

Take control of your gaming with this Razer Chroma keypad. Its 30 programmable keys provide quick access to shortcuts, features and skills, and it replicates the click of a mechanical keyboard for an authentic gaming experience. This Razer Chroma keypad has rest modules for your palm, hand and thumb to maximize comfort.

